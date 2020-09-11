Sens. Sasse & Fischer add 9/11 statements

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks:

Washington — “Al-Qaeda attacked our country nineteen years ago, murdering thousands of innocents and inflicting pain that is with us to this day. Americans responded to these violent cowards with bravery and strength. In the stairwells of the World Trade Center, in the halls of the Pentagon, in the cabin of Flight 93, and in the mountains of Afghanistan, Americans fought back. Evil will always be a part of this world, and Americans will always meet it with courage.”

Fischer Statement Commemorating 9/11 Anniversary:

Washington — “On the 19th anniversary of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, we come together to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 Americans who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. We also honor the brave first responders, many of whom gave their own lives to save others.”