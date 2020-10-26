class="post-template-default single single-post postid-493348 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Separate pickup & semi fires along I-80 reported, no injuries

BY Rural Radio Network | October 26, 2020
RRN/ Fire Truck. By Paul Pack/KRVN.

Lexington, Neb. — A pickup caught fire and burned early Sunday about 3 & 1/2 miles east of Lexington along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80.  No injuries were reported. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a pickup on fire around 3:15 a.m. The pickup burned in the south ditch. There was no immediate information available on what caused the fire. A passerby on Sunday afternoon said the pickup was severely fire-damaged.

In a separate incident, a semi hauling grape juice caught fire before 10:30 a.m. Saturday about 4 miles east of Lexington along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80. A passerby reported smoke from the fire, which appeared to originate in the back of the trailer, and may have involved the semi’s brakes. The Nebraska State Patrol reports no one was injured in the fire. There was no immediate information on what caused the fire.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
