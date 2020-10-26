Separate pickup & semi fires along I-80 reported, no injuries

Lexington, Neb. — A pickup caught fire and burned early Sunday about 3 & 1/2 miles east of Lexington along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80. No injuries were reported. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a pickup on fire around 3:15 a.m. The pickup burned in the south ditch. There was no immediate information available on what caused the fire. A passerby on Sunday afternoon said the pickup was severely fire-damaged.

In a separate incident, a semi hauling grape juice caught fire before 10:30 a.m. Saturday about 4 miles east of Lexington along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80. A passerby reported smoke from the fire, which appeared to originate in the back of the trailer, and may have involved the semi’s brakes. The Nebraska State Patrol reports no one was injured in the fire. There was no immediate information on what caused the fire.