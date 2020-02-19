Service Array Survey Day Upcoming for Dawson County

The Dawson County Well-Being Coalition is hosting a Service Array Survey Day in cooperation with Nebraska Children and Families Foundation to gather information that will inform future plans to provide better services for all children and families in the community.

The Survey Day will be held at the Central Community College at the Opportunity Center in Lexington on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Community Members are invited to share their input and perspective to help generate accurate information and provide future direction on needed resources for children, youth , and families in the Dawson County community.

The day is free and lunch is provided through a grant from Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. Register online at www.GECLC.org.