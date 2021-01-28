ServSafe Manager training to be offered in west-central Nebr

Food safety is in the news! Numerous food borne illnesses have occurred during the last few years. Most of the reported food borne illness outbreaks have occurred from food eaten away from home. ServSafe Manager is a program developed by the National Restaurant Association to address the growing food safety concerns of consumers. In Nebraska, the program is being implemented in cooperation with the Agriculture and Health Departments, the Nebraska Restaurant Association and Nebraska Extension.

A ServSafe Manager training workshop will be offered virtually using the Zoom conferencing system on Tuesday February 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Testing will be arranged in North Platte, McCook or Lexington on February 24 to allow the current Direct Health Measures for your location to be followed. Training will be given by Nebraska Extension Educators, Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp.

ServSafe Manager Course is designed for restaurant owners and managers, food service handlers, dieticians and dietary managers. The training provides information on sanitation regulations and standards, training employees in sanitation, safe food handling, food microbiology, contamination, food borne illness and setting up a food safety system.

Participants will receive the 7th Edition ServSafe Manager Book. Continuing education credits are available for dieticians, diet technicians and dietary managers. Upon successfully passing the certification exam at the end of the course, participants will receive certification from the National Restaurant Association.

Details and registration information are available by contacting Lincoln County Extension Office at (308) 532-2683 for program brochure and registration form at sw3.unl.edu, or register online at go.unl.edu/wcservsafe

Pre-registration is required. Register by February 2nd to receive a book and study materials before the class.