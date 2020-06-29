Seven new cases were reported in LBPHD’s district

Burwell, NE – Seven (7) new cases were reported in Loup Basin Public Health Department’s

(LBPHD) district since June 19, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Patient information is considered protected

health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and

will not be provided to protect the patient's privacy.

The new case brings the district’s total to 104 COVID-19 cases. The cases are in the following

counties:

 Howard – 46

 Custer – 40

 Valley – 8

 Sherman – 5

 Greeley – 4

 Garfield – 1

There have been 2,438 negative COVID-19 tests received from commercial and public health

laboratories, an increase of 203 in the last week. No additional coronavirus related deaths were

reported this week, the district’s total remains at eight (Custer – 4, Howard – 4).

LBPHD is reporting recovered data. Due to not having a CDC approved definition, LBPHD has defined those as recovered as individuals who have met the CDC criteria for discontinuation of isolation. As of June 26 th , 89 individuals have met the criteria (Howard – 39, Custer – 35, Valley –6, Sherman – 5, Greeley – 3, Garfield – 1).

As communities are opening up, it is important for individuals to work with their health care provider to make sure you and your children are up to date on routine vaccines. Vaccinations can protect against serious diseases, including measles, mumps, flu, tetanus, polio, whooping cough, and many more. During the coronavirus pandemic, data is showing a decline in routine vaccinations nationwide.

Loup Basin Public Health Department has resumed scheduling vaccination appointments in our office to help get everyone up to date. LBPHD offers the

Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program and Adult Immunization Program (AIP), federally funded

and state-operated vaccine supply programs, to eligible children and adults for a requested donation. LBPHD also serves those with commercial insurance plans through its vaccination program and outreach clinics.

LBPHD is taking extra steps to make sure those coming to vaccination appointments are safe by

having all staff and patients wear a mask and allowing only one adult to accompany a child to

appointments. For more information or to schedule an immunization appointment, contact

Loup Basin Public Health Department at (308) 346-5795.

Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield,

Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.