Several agencies apprehend man in Genoa Saturday

On Saturday afternoon Nance County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man making terroristic threats. It was reported that 38-year-old William Jarecki went to a residence and asked for a gun because he wanted to harm someone and when he was denied access to a firearm, he left the residence enraged.

Jarecki was soon spotted entering the abandoned Genoa Haven Home. Deputies immediately established a perimeter around the building and attempted to call him out several times. Jarecki refused to communicate with deputies. He was observed barricading windows on the third floor of the building by another witness. Nance County Deputies, Nebraska State Patrol Troopers and the K9 from the Columbus Police Department entered the building and took Jarecki into custody after a brief struggle.

Nance County Sheriff Ben Bakewell offered his thanks to the Nebraska State Patrol, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and Genoa Rescue Squad for their assistance in safely apprehending the suspect. Sheriff Bakewell says the Columbus K-9 was essential in apprehending the suspect and ending the incident safely.