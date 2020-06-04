Several communities to see changes to sales and use tax rates

The Nebraska Department of Revenue has announced several communities with changes to local sales and use tax rates beginning on October 1st.

Ewing will start a 0.5% rate,

Rising City will start a 1% rate,

Davey, Dorchester, Milligan, Palmer, and Roca will each start a 1.5% rate,

Bertrand, Superior and Waverly will each increase its rate from 1.0% to 1.5%,

Gretna will increase its rate from 1.5% to 2%, and

Randolph will decrease its rate from 2.0% to 1.5% rate.

The information is also available on the Department of Revenue website.