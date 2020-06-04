class="post-template-default single single-post postid-465394 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Several communities to see changes to sales and use tax rates | KRVN Radio

Several communities to see changes to sales and use tax rates

BY Nebraska Department of Revenue | June 4, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Several communities to see changes to sales and use tax rates
MGN Online, Image Id: 196064. Sales Tax

 

The Nebraska Department of Revenue has announced several communities with changes to local sales and use tax rates beginning on October 1st.

Ewing will start a 0.5% rate,

Rising City will start a 1% rate,

Davey, Dorchester, Milligan, Palmer, and Roca will each start a 1.5% rate,

Bertrand, Superior and Waverly will each increase its rate from 1.0% to 1.5%,

Gretna will increase its rate from 1.5% to 2%, and

Randolph will decrease its rate from 2.0% to 1.5% rate.

The information is also available on the Department of Revenue website.

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: