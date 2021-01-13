class="post-template-default single single-post postid-508158 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Several Controlled Substances, Gun Found in I-80 Traffic Stop | KRVN Radio

Several Controlled Substances, Gun Found in I-80 Traffic Stop

BY NSP | January 13, 2021
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Several Controlled Substances, Gun Found in I-80 Traffic Stop
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol.
Courtesy/Lincoln County Sheriff — Kenneth Peek.

North Platte, Neb. — Jan. 13, 2021  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a South Carolina man after locating several controlled substances and a firearm during a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 80.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Honda Accord speeding at mile marker 187 of Interstate 80, near Maxwell. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The trooper searched the vehicle and located 30 pounds of marijuana, as well as smaller amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and a concealed handgun.

The driver, Kenneth Peek, 34, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested for four charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation. Peek was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: