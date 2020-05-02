Several fire departments responded to southwest Gosper Co Friday

A number of fire departments converged on a farmstead in southwest Gosper County Friday afternoon where a small shed fire led to the burning of a large shop building. The building contained shop equipment, tools and vehicles. The Holbrook Edison Arapahoe Rural Fire District was paged around 4:30pm Friday to the farmstead 8 miles north of Holbrook. Cambridge, Elwood and Oxford assisted. No cause was immediately determined.

Holbrook Fire Chief Wes Hock says it took some time to get mutual aid to the scene and to get a water supply established. Some farmers had irrigation wells going so “we didn’t have to run clear back to town for water. We were only having to truck it about four miles”, he said

Hock says they rotated crews on the hose lines due to heat. There was also some wind to contend with plus “we’re just short on volunteers so we’re always looking for help.”