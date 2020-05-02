class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459006 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Several fire departments responded to southwest Gosper Co Friday | KRVN Radio

Several fire departments responded to southwest Gosper Co Friday

BY Dave Schroeder | May 2, 2020
Home News Regional News
Several fire departments responded to southwest Gosper Co Friday
A large shop building was largely destroyed in fire Friday May 1, 2020 about 8 miles north of Holbrook. (Courtesy of Holbrook FC Wes Hock)

A number of fire departments converged on a farmstead in southwest Gosper County Friday afternoon where a small shed fire led to the burning of a large shop building. The building contained shop equipment, tools and vehicles. The Holbrook Edison Arapahoe Rural Fire District was paged around 4:30pm Friday to the  farmstead 8 miles north of Holbrook. Cambridge, Elwood and Oxford assisted. No cause was immediately determined.

Billowing smoke gave firefighters an indication of what was to come as they arrived on scene about 8 miles north of Holbrook Friday afternoon May 1, 2020. (Courtesy of Holbrook FC Wes Hock)

Holbrook Fire Chief Wes Hock says it took some time to get mutual aid to the scene and to get a water supply established. Some farmers had irrigation wells going so “we didn’t have to run clear back to town for water. We were only having to truck it about four miles”, he said

Hock says they rotated crews on the hose lines due to heat. There was also some wind to contend with plus “we’re just short on volunteers so we’re always looking for help.”

A large shop building in the background burned about 8 miles north of Holbrook on Friday May 1, 2020. (Courtesy of Holbrook FC Wes Hock)

 

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments