Severe storms cause tree, building and powerline damage

Cozad, Neb. — Cleaning up will be the order of the day in many communities struck by severe thunderstorms overnight.

The National Weather Service in Hastings says reports of strong winds include an 87 mph thunderstorm wind gust at 12:24 a.m. 6 miles west-northwest of Maxwell; a 64 mph thunderstorm wind at 12:30 a.m. 6 miles east-northeast of North Platte and a 75 mph thunderstorm wind gust at 1:18 a.m. 1 mile north-northeast of Cozad.

The National Weather Service says another round of severe thunderstorms is possible this evening and overnight. Greatest risk is for areas north of Interstate 80.