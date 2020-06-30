Seward Announces Virtual 4th of July

Seward, Neb. – The Seward 4th of July committee has announced their intent to share a “Virtual 4th of July” with the community, state, and nation. “We knew we couldn’t celebrate in person this year due to safety concerns, but we were committed to continuing the longstanding tradition of a ‘Seward 4th of July’ – if not in person, then in spirit!” said longtime organizer and 4th of July Committee chair Clark Kolterman.

Since 1967 the Seward 4th of July Committee has welcomed families to Seward, and the tradition continues through the committee’s Facebook page and website this year. “We will have many of the traditional ‘Seward 4th of July’ activities, including presentations and musical performances that would normally occur at the bandshell or civic center, the apple pie eating and bubble gum blowing contest, the parade, and even the fireworks” said Kolterman.

“The venue of the events may be different, but the concept is still very much alive,” he continued. “Our committee has worked hard to pull together a virtual celebration that can be enjoyed across the world. We recognize it’s not quite the same, but we did want to celebrate as much as possible, given the current circumstances.”

Other items featured will include tours of local businesses, a 4th of July themed musical, historical talks, the Seward Municipal Band’s ‘Salute to Sousa’, messages from special guests, a 4th of July themed story time, travelogues, features from the Nebraska National Guard museum, and many others. A new video is scheduled to post approximately every 15 minutes throughout the day. “We certainly aren’t tech wizards,” said Kolterman, “but we are hopeful people will enjoy the features and at the very least get a flavor of our celebration. We encourage everyone to come celebrate in person next year with a bigger and better double celebration when we recognize the centennials of both the historic Rivoli Theater and longtime local business Hughes Brothers Inc.”

For more information about Seward’s nationally recognized 4th of July virtual celebration please visit the Seward 4th of July Facebook page or their website at http://www.julyfourthseward. com