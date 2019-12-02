class="post-template-default single single-post postid-424047 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Seward County Sheriff’s Department Trying To Locate Man After Fleeing From Cops

BY Seward County Sheriff's Office | December 2, 2019
Photo-Seward County Sheriff's Office

On Sunday, December 1, 2019 at approximately 2030 hours a Seward County deputy responded to a motorist assist in the area of Highway 34 and McKelvie Road. Once the deputy contacted the driver and sole occupant of the disabled vehicle, the driver identified himself as Matthew A. Williams. Williams was not able to provide identification to the deputy and was continuing to look for it when the deputy returned to the cruiser to verify Williams’ identity. Seward County Communications was able to confirm Williams identity and informed the deputy that there is an active misdemeanor warrant for Williams.

At this time, Williams fled the scene on foot towards a heavily wooded area.

A search of the area was conducted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit. Williams has not been located at this time. Matthew A. Williams, 41 of Seward, NE is wanted for theft-unlawful taking, obstruct a peace officer, and fail to appear when on bail-misdemeanor. There is no immediate threat to public. If you have any information regarding Williams, please contact our non- emergency line at 402-643-4578.

