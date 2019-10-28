Sex Offender From York County Found Guilty Of Federal Child Pornography Charges

YORK- United States Attorney Joe Kelly has announced that Jack Eugene Knight, who once lived in York, now a resident of Lincoln, is convicted of two counts of receipt of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. Pending his sentencing, he is being held in federal custody.

Knight has had a number of convictions similar to this one in York County. On August 22nd, 2018, federal agents did execute a search warrant of a van owned by Knight. Agents found two cell phones, one laptop, and multiple external storage devices. Knight admitted to the agents that he was collecting child pornography. Aside from what was found in the van, Knight also said he had a storage unit in Lincoln with more child pornography. Agents found three more laptops. On September 24th, 2018 Knight was arrested and at the time of the arrest, he admitted he had more child pornography on his new cell phone.

More than 8,000 images and 3,000 videos were found on all of the devices seized. Knight’s conviction for receipt of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years. His conviction for possession of child pornography carries a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years in prison. Knight will be sentenced on January 17th, 2020.