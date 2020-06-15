Sexual assault investigation involving a young male continues

A 52-year-old Lexington man has been arrested in a sexual assault investigation by Lexington Police Department. On June 3rd, a 16-year-old boy reported being touched inappropriately while working for a Lexington man. Other boys have been contacted in the ongoing investigation. .

On June 11th, 52-year-old Adalberto Mejia was arrested on three counts of Third Degree Sexual Assault and booked into the Dawson County Jail. His bond was set at 10% of $5,000 and was ordered to not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 and have no contact with victims. Mejia posted his own bond and was released from custody.

He is scheduled for pretrial hearing in Dawson County Court on July 9, 2020 at 2:00pm.