class="post-template-default single single-post postid-422910 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Sheriff: Remains are those of 2 missing Wisconsin brothers | KRVN Radio

Sheriff: Remains are those of 2 missing Wisconsin brothers

BY AP | November 25, 2019
Home News Regional News
Sheriff: Remains are those of 2 missing Wisconsin brothers

KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — Northwest Missouri authorities say human remains found in Missouri and Nebraska are those of two missing brothers from Wisconsin.

Caldwell County Sheriff Jerry Galloway announced in a news release Friday that remains found Monday in a livestock trailer in Lincoln County, Nebraska, are those of 24-year-old Justin Diemel, and remains recovered from a farm in Caldwell County, Missouri, are those of 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel. The brothers, from Shawano County, Wisconsin, were reported missing July 21.

Galloway said dental remains were used to confirm the identifications.

Garland Nelson, of Braymer, Missouri, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the brothers’ deaths.

Court records say the brothers’ father, Jack Diemel, said his two sons were at Nelson’s farm to collect a $250,000 debt when they went missing.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments