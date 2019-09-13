class="post-template-default single single-post postid-407580 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Sheriff says 1 driver killed in Cedar County collision | KRVN Radio

Sheriff says 1 driver killed in Cedar County collision

BY Associated Press | September 13, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Sheriff says 1 driver killed in Cedar County collision

Fordyce, Neb. — Authorities say one driver was killed in a highway
collision in northeast Nebraska’s Cedar County.

The crash occurred Thursday morning at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 12 and the 14A spur north of Fordyce. Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda says 48-year-old Kristopher Arens, of Fordyce, didn’t yield at the intersection to a semitrailer being driven by 61-year-old Jonathan Kelly, of Livingston, Montana.

Koranda says Arens was pronounced dead at the scene. Kelly was treated at a hospital and soon released.

The crash is being investigated.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments