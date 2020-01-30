Sheriff seizes 27 Pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine Intended Delivery Location Omaha, NE

SEWARD- On January 30th, 2020, Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance arrested three men and seized approximately 27 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

The stop occurred on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at approximately 1245 hours, when Sheriff Vance initiated a traffic stop on a flatbed tow truck that was hauling a Cadillac Escalade on I-80. During the traffic stop, Sheriff Vance noticed several inconsistencies with the passenger’s story and multiple indicators of criminal activity. The passenger revealed that there was also a secondary vehicle traveling with the Escalade. The owners of the Escalade were traveling in the secondary vehicle on I-80. K-9 Sergeant Beattie and Deputy Blath conducted a traffic stop on the secondary vehicle matching the description given by the passenger of the tow truck. Once deputies confirmed the identities of the driver and passengers of the secondary vehicle, Sheriff Vance had a K-9 deployed on the Escalade. The K-9 made a positive indication to the odor of illegal narcotics on the Escalade.

During the vehicle search, 21 packages of Crystal Methamphetamine weighing 27 pounds was discovered hidden in the sidewall of the vehicle. The street value is estimated at approximately $594,000. The investigation revealed that the narcotics were transported in from Juarez, Mexico and intended to be delivered in Omaha, NE.

Christian G. Gardea, 24, of El Paso, TX, Perdo A. Robles, 33, of Omaha, NE, and Rex L. Kmiecik, 39, of Omaha, NE were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of crystal methamphetamine. The tow truck driver, two children passengers under the age of five, and one female were released.

Investigation was assisted by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.