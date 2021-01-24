Significant winter storm with heavy snow potential bearing down

A winter storm system is on track to produce a heavy, wet snow tonight through Monday night. A period of freezing drizzle may precede the snow. Another round of snow is expected Tuesday.

• Sunday Night – Monday: Winter Storm impacts the whole area, highest

amounts across the southeast, Widespread 6+ inch amounts possible.

Wind gusts 25 to 30 mph.

• Tuesday – Tuesday night: Another round of snow, less snow than

previous system. 1 to 3 inches possible.

For more information, see KRVN’s Facebook page where Paul Perkins has posted a host of good information about the winter storm.