class="post-template-default single single-post postid-510391 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Significant winter storm with heavy snow potential bearing down | KRVN Radio

Significant winter storm with heavy snow potential bearing down

BY National Weather Service | January 24, 2021
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Significant winter storm with heavy snow potential bearing down
Courtesy/National Weather Service, Hastings, Nebraska.

A winter storm system is on track to produce a heavy, wet snow tonight through Monday night. A period of freezing drizzle may precede the snow. Another round of snow is expected Tuesday.

• Sunday Night – Monday: Winter Storm impacts the whole area, highest
amounts across the southeast, Widespread 6+ inch amounts possible.
Wind gusts 25 to 30 mph.
• Tuesday – Tuesday night: Another round of snow, less snow than
previous system. 1 to 3 inches possible.

For more information, see KRVN’s Facebook page where Paul Perkins has posted a host of good information about the winter storm. 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: