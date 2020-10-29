Simulators provide real world experience for nursing students

Nursing students Joseph Polasek, of North Platte, and Jalissa Falcon, of Maxwell, train on a new birthing simulator at North Platte Community College.

Victoria® S2220, is the world’s most life-like childbirth simulator. Her eyes blink and track objects, and she gives students opportunities to perform advanced cardiac life support simulations.

Victoria can mimic a variety of birthing simulations to include complicated labor and delivery experiences that nursing students might not otherwise get in a clinical setting.

She came with three different abdomens. Those allow students to experience C-sections, ultrasounds and fetal heart monitoring. As a non-pregnant patient, Victoria can also be used for medical surgical simulation.

Victoria came with a baby simulator, Super Tory® S2220. Among other things, Super Tory can cry, grunt with visible mouth movement, extend her arms and legs and go into seizures and convulsions. Super Tory’s chest rises and falls as she breathes, and her breakthrough respiratory system accurately responds to mechanical ventilation support like a real newborn.

This year’s nursing students are the first to practice on the new simulators, whose use was delayed because of COVID-19.