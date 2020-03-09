Sioux Co. Man Dies in Weekend Wyoming Bull Riding Incident

Family, friends and members of the ranching and rodeo communities in the Nebraska Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming are mourning the loss of a Harrison man during a rodeo event in Torrington, Wyoming over the weekend.

Goshen County Coroner Darin Yates says 53-year-old Scott Mitzelfelt, who went by Scott Mitz and worked at the Crawford Livestock Market, died from injuries sustained Saturday night while bull riding at the Goshen County Fairgrounds.

Yates says the investigation determined Mitz had been bucked off a bull and was unconscious when he was stepped on by the animal, apparently more than once.

Yates says Mitz was transported to Community Hospital in Torrington, where he was pronounced deceased.

Details on funeral services for Mitz have yet to be released.