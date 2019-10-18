Sister of Penitentiary inmate sentenced in Federal case for role in Meth Distribution Conspiracy

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-414662 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY U.S. Attorney's Office | October 18, 2019
A 24-year-old Kearney woman has been sentence in federal court to serve 70 months in prison after pleading guily to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in January 2019, investigators received information from the Nebraska State Penitentiary regarding possible drug activity involving Hannah Pauly’s brother, Dustin Pauly, who was then an inmate at the Penitentiary.

Investigators determined that the defendant accepted a parcel containing several pounds of methamphetamine at her residence in Kearney, Nebraska. The delivery of the parcel was coordinated by Dustin Pauly while he was incarcerated. Investigators obtained a warrant to search the residence and recovered five bundles of methamphetamine in varying quantities totaling close to five pounds.

Hannah Pauly and her roommate, Jose Santos-Zepeda, were arrested and indicted by the Grand Jury with Dustin Pauly. On August 15, 2019, Chief Judge Gerrard sentenced Dustin Pauly to a term of imprisonment of 262 months as a result of his role in the methamphetamine delivery.

The case was primarily investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Kearney Police Department, and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.

 

 

