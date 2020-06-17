Site locations announced for week of June 14, testing expanded for previously assessed patients who have not yet tested

LINCOLN, Neb. – Test Nebraska has released the locations, dates and times for testing scheduled for the week of June 14. The State has expanded tests for Nebraska residents, including those who previously completed the online assessment, but did not qualify to receive a test.

Testing candidates who may have previously tested negative, but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at TestNebraska.com or Testnebraska/es for Spanish to determine whether they should be seen for testing.

The list of locations dates and times for the remainder of this week are listed below (Note: new dates and times continue to be added to TestNebraska.com):

Location Date/Time Address Lincoln 6/15 – 6/16; 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. North Star High School, 5801 N. 33 St., Lincoln, NE 68504 Burwell 6/15 – 6/17; 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Burwell Fire House, 917 G St., Burwell, NE 68823 Columbus 6/15 – 6/17; 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Columbus Community Hospital, 4600 38 St., Columbus, NE 68601 Norfolk 6/15 – 6/19; 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. 301 N. 31 St., Norfolk, NE 68701 Chadron 6/17: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Memorial Community Hospital, 825 Centennial Dr., Chadron, NE 69337 Falls City 6/17 – 6/18; 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Community Medical Center, 3307 Barada St., Falls City, NE 68355 Blair 6/17, 6/24; 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.;

7/1; 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Memorial Community Hospital, 810 N 22 St., Blair, NE 68008 Alliance 6/18: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Alliance Fire Dept., 315 Cheyenne Ave., Alliance, NE 69301 York 6/18 – 6/19 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. York County Fairgrounds, 2345 N. Nebraska Ave., York, NE 68467 O’Neill 6/19; 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Holt County Dept. of Roads, 1806 108 Rd., O’Neill, NE 68763 Bellevue 6/19-6/20: 8am – 12 p.m. Bellevue Fire Training Center, 3100 SP Benson Dr., Bellevue, NE 68147 Scottsbluff 6/19-6/20: 8am – 12 p.m. 18 W 16th St., Scottsbluff, NE 69361 Kearney 6/20 – 6/21; 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847 Valentine 6/21 – 6/22; 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Valentine Fire Hall, 224 S. Hall St., Valentine, NE 69201

In an effort to accommodate expanded testing efforts for all Nebraskans, testing continues to be phased in for the most highly populated counties. People aged 15 to 35 in Douglas counties can now schedule a test. This is in addition to the following priority categories already open for scheduling a test: first responders, health care providers, meatpacking workers, military employees, anyone working in a long-term care facility or nursing home, people 65 years old and over, and anyone who has been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, there is no longer limiting criteria for any individuals living in any of the State’s remaining counties to schedule a test.

Test Nebraska encourages any Nebraska residents who participated in the recent protests to get tested for COVID-19 to help inform whether those persons test positive and should self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of the disease.

Nebraskans can complete an assessment at TestNebraska.com or Testnebraska/es for Spanish. Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that is convenient for them. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which residents need to print off and bring with them to the testing site. The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone. If an individual does not have Internet access, a relative or friend can help them complete the assessment. Testing sites can now accommodate up to 3,000 tests per day.

Any citizen showing signs of COVID-19 (high fever, coughing and shortness of breath), or who has already tested positive should remain home and self-quarantine for a minimum of ten days since the onset of symptoms. The person should also remain fever free for 72 hours without medication before coming out of quarantine. Anyone experiencing emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in chest, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake and bluish lips, should seek medical attention immediately / call 911.

TestNebraska is an initiative developed in partnership with state leaders and private corporations. The goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so that every Nebraskan who needs a test can get a test. Widespread testing is a proven, effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19 and provides the crucial data needed to track the spread of the virus, contain it and understand patterns to inform decision-making and save lives. DHHS is providing communication support to the TestNebraska initiative.

Find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19 .

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645 or toll-free at (833) 998-2275; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT, 7 days a week.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19 .