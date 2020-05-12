Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers District

12:25pm Tuesday May 12, 2020

KEARNEY – Six (6) new cases of COVID-19 were reported today by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 879 in the seven-county region it serves.

New confirmed cases include:

Kearney County-1

Dawson County- 4

Phelps County- 1

No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.

Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:

Dawson County – 724

Buffalo County– 116

Phelps County- 14

Gosper County– 10

Franklin County- 7

Kearney County– 8

Harlan County– 0

Total in District – 879

COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout all the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, regardless of current county totals due to limited testing.

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html .

Testing is available to the public at the discretion of health care providers. Individuals are more likely to be tested by if they are essential infrastructure staff, in direct contact with a laboratory confirmed case, a health care worker, first responder or age 65 or older. For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org .

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.