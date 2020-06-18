SkyWest to Continue Air Service with United Express at Kearney Regional Airport

City Manager, Michael Morgan, announced today that the Department of Transportation has selected Skywest Airlines as the Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. The three year contract extension awarded to SkyWest will begin September 1, 2020 and run through August 31, 2023. SkyWest will operate 50 passenger regional jets with twice daily non-stop service to Denver and Chicago. Daily jet service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport will return to Kearney Regional Airport on September 1, 2020.

SkyWest is part of the United Airlines network which will be marketed as United Express. The carrier will feature bookings, connections and baggage transfers that will access United Airlines’ global network.

Michael Morgan commented , “this is great news as this order ensures excellent regional jet service to Denver and Chicago for the next three years. SkyWest Airlines is an outstanding partner and we are excited for the future of Kearney Regional Airport.”