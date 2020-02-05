Small business academies set in Lexington

LEXINGTON, NEBRASKA – Several free workshops are scheduled for local entrepreneurs and business owners in Lexington. These events will be offered in Spanish and are sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs.

Feb. 17 and 24, and March 2: Restaurant Academy

This three-day session will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Dawson Area Development, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway #5, in Lexington. RSVP by Feb. 16. Held in partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and Dawson Area Development.

Feb. 20 and 27, and March 5, 12, and 19: Construction Academy

Presented by Chief Construction, BD Construction, and Dvorak and Donovan Law Group, this five-day course is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. at Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St., in Lexington. RSVP by Feb. 16. Held in partnership with Nebraska Building Chapters and Members and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.

March 7, 14, 21, and 28, and April 4: Child Care Academy

This five-day workshop is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dawson Area Development, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway #5, in Lexington. RSVP by Feb. 28. Held in partnership with Dawson Area Development.

March 30, April 6, 13, and 20: Financial Literacy

Scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, this four-day course will take place at Dawson Area Development, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway #5, in Lexington. RSVP by March 23. Held in partnership with Dawson Area Development.

“Small business owners and managers, and entrepreneurs in these fields need more opportunities in rural areas to complete requirements and certifications specific to their industry,” said Jessica Campos, Center for Rural Affairs, Women’s Business Center Director. “These academies will include certifications and related training to boost the caliber of skills in the Lexington area.”

To register, contact Raul Arcos-Hawkins at 308.833.0260 or raulah@cfra.org.