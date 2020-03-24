Small Business Owners in Nebraska Are Now Eligible to Apply For SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans

Nebraska has now been issued the required Federal Declaration of disaster to allow small business owners to apply for low-interest SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs). Any small business owner affected by COVID-19 since the beginning of January 2020 can apply for the loan here. Applications can be submitted online through the SBA Disaster website. The application requires the following documents: Loan application (SBA Form 5)

IRS Form 4506-T signed by each applicant, each principal owning 20% or more of the applicant business, each general partner or managing member, or any owner that has more than 50% ownership in an affiliate business (business parents, subsidiaries, etc.)

Personal Financial Statement (SBA Form 413D) signed by the above listed people

Schedule of liabilities listing all fixed debts (SBA Form 2202 may be used)

Most recently filed Federal Income Tax returns Online applications are highly encouraged. SBA Forms can be found here: https://disasterloan. sba.gov/ela/Information/ PaperForms