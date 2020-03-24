Small Business Owners in Nebraska Are Now Eligible to Apply For SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans

|
Nebraska has now been issued the required Federal Declaration of disaster to allow small business owners to apply for low-interest SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs). Any small business owner affected by COVID-19 since the beginning of January 2020 can apply for the loan here.
Applications can be submitted online through the SBA Disaster website. The application requires the following documents:
Online applications are highly encouraged. SBA Forms can be found here: https://disasterloan.