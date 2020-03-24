class="post-template-default single single-post postid-449704 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Small Business Owners in Nebraska Are Now Eligible to Apply For SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans

BY U.S. Small Business Administration | March 24, 2020
Courtesy/ U.S. Small Business Administration.

Nebraska has now been issued the required Federal Declaration of disaster to allow small business owners to apply for low-interest SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs). Any small business owner affected by COVID-19 since the beginning of January 2020 can apply for the loan here.

Applications can be submitted online through the SBA Disaster website. The application requires the following documents:

  • Loan application (SBA Form 5)
  • IRS Form 4506-T signed by each applicant, each principal owning 20% or more of the applicant business, each general partner or managing member, or any owner that has more than 50% ownership in an affiliate business (business parents, subsidiaries, etc.)
  • Personal Financial Statement (SBA Form 413D) signed by the above listed people
  • Schedule of liabilities listing all fixed debts (SBA Form 2202 may be used)
  • Most recently filed Federal Income Tax returns

Online applications are highly encouraged. SBA Forms can be found here: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/PaperForms

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
