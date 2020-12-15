Small business workshops set for January

LYONS, NEBRASKA – Nebraska entrepreneurs and small business managers are invited to attend free, virtual workshops sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs’ Rural Enterprise Assistance Project.

Workshops offered in January include:

Business Start Up Basics (Somali) on Mondays and Thursdays, Jan. 11, 14, 18, and 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(Somali) on Mondays and Thursdays, Jan. 11, 14, 18, and 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sales Acceleration Basic (Spanish) on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Thursday, Jan. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.

(Spanish) on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Thursday, Jan. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. Business Plan Basics (English) on Thursdays, Jan. 21 and 28, and Feb. 4, 11, and 18, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

(English) on Thursdays, Jan. 21 and 28, and Feb. 4, 11, and 18, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Desktop QuickBooks Intermediate (Spanish) on Monday, Jan. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

(Spanish) on Monday, Jan. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sales Acceleration Intermediate (Spanish) on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Many small business owners are looking ahead to this new year,” said Jessica Campos, Center for Rural Affairs’ Women’s Business Center director. “These workshops are designed to help entrepreneurs adapt and grow, even during times of great challenges with a pandemic occurring.”

Registration for all events is required by noon, the day of the event; sign up at cfra.org/events. For more information, contact Vicky Espinoza at 402.687.2100 ext. 1038 or vickye@cfra.org.

Center for Rural Affairs provides business training, technical assistance, microloans, and networking to small businesses in Nebraska.