class="post-template-default single single-post postid-502664 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Small business workshops set for January | KRVN Radio

Small business workshops set for January

BY Center for Rural Affairs | December 15, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Small business workshops set for January

LYONS, NEBRASKA – Nebraska entrepreneurs and small business managers are invited to attend free, virtual workshops sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs’ Rural Enterprise Assistance Project.

Workshops offered in January include:

  • Business Start Up Basics (Somali) on Mondays and Thursdays, Jan. 11, 14, 18, and 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Sales Acceleration Basic (Spanish) on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Thursday, Jan. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Business Plan Basics (English) on Thursdays, Jan. 21 and 28, and Feb. 4, 11, and 18, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Desktop QuickBooks Intermediate (Spanish) on Monday, Jan. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Sales Acceleration Intermediate (Spanish) on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Many small business owners are looking ahead to this new year,” said Jessica Campos, Center for Rural Affairs’ Women’s Business Center director. “These workshops are designed to help entrepreneurs adapt and grow, even during times of great challenges with a pandemic occurring.”

Registration for all events is required by noon, the day of the event; sign up at cfra.org/events. For more information, contact Vicky Espinoza at 402.687.2100 ext. 1038 or vickye@cfra.org.

Center for Rural Affairs provides business training, technical assistance, microloans, and networking to small businesses in Nebraska.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: