Small business workshops set for September

Lyons, Nebraska — Entrepreneurs interested in growing their business during COVID-19 are invited to attend a variety of workshops set to occur throughout September. These free, online events are sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs’ Rural Enterprise Assistance Project.

“Troubleshooting Accounting” on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m.

“Guidance to Close your PPP Loan” on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m.

“Sales Acceleration” on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Business Plan Review” on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m.

“Building Relationships Six Feet Apart – A New Marketing Norm” on Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 29, and Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“With various unknowns this past year, businesses have had to accommodate,” said Jessica Campos, Center for Rural Affairs’ Women’s Business Center director. “Through these workshops, entrepreneurs have the opportunity to adapt and grow their businesses, even during times of great challenges.”

Registration for all events is required by noon, one day in advance; sign up at cfra.org/events. For more information, contact Halle Ramsey at haller@cfra.org or 402.870.2749.

Center for Rural Affairs provides business training, technical assistance, microloans, and networking to small businesses in Nebraska.