Small plane made crash landing near Lexington airport

A small single engine airplane made a crash landing late Wednesday afternoon just west of the Lexington airport, known as Jim Kelly Field. The plane remained upright and the two occupants walked away from the plane.

Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tucker Case says it was reported around 5:23pm. Investigators determined the airplane lost control while attempting to land at the airport and skidded to the west of the airport runway in a hay field while narrowly missing a residence. Lt. Case says strong cross winds was determined to be a factor.

Both the pilot, 65-year-old Riley George and passenger 64-year-old Marcia George of rural Eustis, walked away from the crash with “very minor injuries”.

The plane appeared to clip a tree in a windbreak on property of Wayne Lichtenwalter. Lichtenwalter was outside at the time and heard the plane descend and as pieces broke away from the aircraft. He said he immediately came over to the plane to check on the occupants.

The Cirrus SR-22 is registered to Riley George, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. The flight originated in Ft. Collins, CO and Lexington was it’s destination.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Lexington Airport Manager responded to the scene. Lt. Case says the FAA will also conduct an investigation into the crash.