Smith Announces Third District Service Academy Virtual Open House

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE), will be hosting the 2020 Third District Service Academy Open House on Tuesday, June 30 at 2:00 pm CDT. In order to ensure appropriate social distancing and limit the need for travel, the event will be held online.

This event is an opportunity for young people in Nebraska’s Third District to learn more about the U.S. service academies and other opportunities for military service. High school and college students interested in military opportunities, as well as their families, are encouraged to participate.

Students interested in attending must pre-register by calling Congressman Smith’s Grand Island office in advance at 308-384-3900. Questions about the event can also be answer by calling this number.

Third District Service Academy Virtual Open House

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

2:00 pm CDT

Pre-Register Through Congressman Smith’s Grand Island Office

Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Coast Guard Academy, will be present to provide information and answer questions.