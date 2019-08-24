Smith Pleased by USDA Decision Allowing Crop Insurance Coverage for Tunnel Collapse

Washington, D.C. – Representative Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement regarding the Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) decision to allow crop insurance coverage for those impacted by the irrigation tunnel collapse in Goshen County, Wyoming.

“I am grateful USDA has reached the decision to allow crop insurance coverage for producers impacted by the tunnel collapse. Farmers who rely on this water to grow their crops were put in a bind by a natural disaster. This decision provides producers with a much needed tool to recoup their losses.”

Recently, Senators Sasse, Fischer, the Wyoming delegation, and Smith wrote a letter urging USDA to allow for crop insurance protection. The Risk Management Agency, an agency within USDA, announced Friday it had concluded the irrigation tunnel collapse was caused by an insurable cause of loss. Those affected by this disaster will be eligible for crop insurance.