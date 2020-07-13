Smithfield man arrested in knife assault

A 28-year-old Smithfield man was arrested following an altercation between two men at a Smithfield residence late Sunday night. Gosper County County Sheriff Dennis Ocken says the call came in at 11:03pm Sunday. Michael Swalley is believed to have cut the victim in the hand with a knife. The victim, 23-year-old Marcus Connors, Jr; also of Smithfield, sought medical attention on his own.

Swalley was arrested on initial charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and booked into the Dawson County Jail. Sheriff Ocken says the case remains under investigation.