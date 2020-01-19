class="post-template-default single single-post postid-434438 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Snow, freezing rain rake Nebraska on Friday | KRVN Radio

Snow, freezing rain rake Nebraska on Friday

BY Associated Press | January 19, 2020
Home News Regional News
Snow, freezing rain rake Nebraska on Friday

The Nebraska State Patrol says a winter storm that raked the state Friday snarled traffic for hundreds of drivers and caused at least one death on Interstate 80.

The patrol says that driver was killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday when the pickup truck he was driving eastbound near Hershey in western Nebraska spun out of control across the I-80 median and into the path of a semitrailer. The crash killed the pickup driver, 57-year-old Michael Krough of Colorado Springs, Colorado. The semi driver was not hurt.

The patrol says Friday’s weather sent troopers to deal with more than 200 weather-related incidents.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments