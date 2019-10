The National Weather Service at Hastings says snow Wednesday morning will end by this afternoon. Snow will end by 1 p.m. for most locations…lingering until 7 p.m. for areas to the east.

1-2″ of snow expected for areas along and south of I-80.

Skies will clear and temperatures will plummet tonight. Lows will be in the single digits to teens…which may be record low temperatures for some areas. Wind chill temperatures by morning will be near zero to the single digits by Thursday morning.