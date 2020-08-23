SOAR Is Here to Help!

August 18, 2020 ~ Do you or someone you know have a disability? Are you or your loved one experiencing homelessness or near homelessness? Are you struggling to find the right resources that can help you or your loved one obtain Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance?

Community Action Partnership of Mid-

Nebraska’s SOAR program is here to help! For many people with disabilities who are also experiencing homelessness or near homelessness, accessing the right resources that can help them obtain SSI/SSDI is a

struggle, which is why the Social Security Administration (SSA) has programs designed

to help individuals access the resources they need.

Supported by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the SSI/SSDI Outreach, Access, and Recovery (SOAR) program helps individuals who have a disability and who are also experiencing homelessness or near

homelessness obtain SSI/SSDI. Provided through Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska (Mid), this program covers 23 counties in the southwest region of Nebraska, including Arthur, Buffalo, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Grant, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Kearney, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson,

Perkins, Phelps, Red Willow, and Thomas counties.

The SOAR program can help organize all the required documents that are needed for a successful SSI/SSDI application or appeal, making the process of applying that much easier for you or your loved one. The SOAR advocate works closely with program participants, striving to help the participant become eligible for SSI or SSDI.

In order to be eligible for Mid’s SOAR Program, participants must be homeless or near

homeless and also have a mental illness. If you or anyone you know needs or are interested in SOAR resources, please call Brenda at 308-865-5675 ext. 105 or email her at soar@mnca.net.