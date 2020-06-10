class="post-template-default single single-post postid-466573 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Soldiers, officer who worked Nebraska protests test positive

BY Associated Press | June 10, 2020
Omaha, Neb. — At least five soldiers and one police officer who helped with crowd control at recent protests in Omaha and Lincoln have tested positive for the coronavirus. Nearly 600 members of the Nebraska National Guard were assigned to assist law enforcement agencies beginning May 31 following protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. The National Guard said earlier this week it would test all personnel who were on duty at the protests after two members tested positive. The National Guard said Tuesday that five soldiers in total have tested positive. The Lincoln Police Department says one officer is also infected.

