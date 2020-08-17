Some Broken Bow classes canceled over COVID concerns

Broken Bow, Neb — Broken Bow public school district currently has three confirmed COVID-19 positive staff members and 24 staff members who have been quarantined by the Loup Basin Public Health Department. Therefore the decision has been made to cancel all Pre-Kindergarten and 6-12 classes through August 21st, according to a statement from Superintendent Darren Tobey on the district’s website.

At this time classes will resume Monday, August 24th. There will be no off campus learning during this time. All K-5 students should report at their normal time today/Monday, August 17th. All 9-12 practices will resume as normal today/Monday, August 17th.

Broken Bow Public Schools says the decision to cancel school for all preschool and 6-12 students was strictly made due to staffing issues.

The decision was made with input from the BBPS Board of Education, local medical professionals, and the Loup Basin Health Department.