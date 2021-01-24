Some Nebraskans may face 4-month wait for vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska residents who are younger than 65 years old and considered healthy may have to wait another four months to get the coronavirus vaccine based on current distributions.

State health officials and Gov. Pete Ricketts say they’re receiving 94,000 vaccinations a month from the federal government. Nebraska has been vaccinating front-line health care workers and people with ties to long-term care facilities.

Under the state’s distribution plan, the next in line are an estimated 500,000 residents who are at least 65 years old or have certain health conditions. State officials predict that 75% of that group will get a vaccine. That translates into a four-month wait for everyone else unless Nebraska starts receiving more shipments.