class="post-template-default single single-post postid-404910 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Some parking now available on State Fair grounds | KRVN Radio

Some parking now available on State Fair grounds

BY Nebraska State Fair | August 30, 2019
Home News Agricultural News
Some parking now available on State Fair grounds
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Fair.
Some parking is now open in the west lot of the fairgrounds near the main entrance.
As we enter the final weekend of the150th Nebraska State Fair we expect this lot to fill up very quickly. Fairgoers are encouraged to come early for all events.
Shuttles are still the best bet to get to the Fair Friday – Monday. As a reminder, here are the shuttle details:
 
NEW: The Liederkranz, 403 West 1st Street, will be an additional shuttle option beginning Saturday, Aug. 31 and run through the remainder of the Fair. This shuttle, like the other locations, will start one hour before Fair gates open and finish at midnight.

Fair guests should use the off-site Fair Express Shuttles which are running continuously at Walmart South, ShopKo, Conestoga Mall (13th St & Webb road), Conestoga Mall (North of Sears), Sam’s Club, Central Community College, and Liederkranz. Shuttles will start one hour before the Fair gates opening and finish at midnight. A shuttle will run beginning at 7 a.m. daily from Walmart South.

The Walmart South location continues to be very busy, especially during peak shuttle times. To avoid long wait times, Fair attendees are strongly encouraged to use one of the other shuttle locations.

The Bosselman north parking* lot off of Locust at Fonner Park is available for $10 per vehicle. Fees support the Overland Trails Council Boy Scouts of America. Tractor trams will transport attendees to the main fair entrance. This service will be available weekdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Bosselman Inc. North lot only – must enter on Locust street.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments