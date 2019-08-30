Some parking now available on State Fair grounds

Fair guests should use the off-site Fair Express Shuttles which are running continuously at Walmart South, ShopKo, Conestoga Mall (13th St & Webb road), Conestoga Mall (North of Sears), Sam’s Club, Central Community College, and Liederkranz. Shuttles will start one hour before the Fair gates opening and finish at midnight. A shuttle will run beginning at 7 a.m. daily from Walmart South.
The Walmart South location continues to be very busy, especially during peak shuttle times. To avoid long wait times, Fair attendees are strongly encouraged to use one of the other shuttle locations.
The Bosselman north parking* lot off of Locust at Fonner Park is available for $10 per vehicle. Fees support the Overland Trails Council Boy Scouts of America. Tractor trams will transport attendees to the main fair entrance. This service will be available weekdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
*Bosselman Inc. North lot only – must enter on Locust street.