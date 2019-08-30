Some parking now available on State Fair grounds

Some parking is now open in the west lot of the fairgrounds near the main entrance.

As we enter the final weekend of the150th Nebraska State Fair we expect this lot to fill up very quickly. Fairgoers are encouraged to come early for all events.

Shuttles are still the best bet to get to the Fair Friday – Monday. As a reminder, here are the shuttle details:

NEW: The Liederkranz, 403 West 1st Street, will be an additional shuttle option beginning Saturday, Aug. 31 and run through the remainder of the Fair. This shuttle, like the other locations, will start one hour before Fair gates open and finish at midnight.