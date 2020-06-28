Some state park service centers to reopen July 1

LINCOLN, Neb. – Select state park area service centers will reopen to the public July 1 for customer service, information and permit sales.

Amenities such as interpretive displays and gift shops will not be available. Restrooms may be open. All park service center visitors must wear a face mask. A list of service centers opening on July 1 can be found at OutdoorNebraska.gov/healthinfo .

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is continuing to make services and amenities available and is committed to keeping the public and its staff safe during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“We are pleased to continue to provide great opportunities for outdoor recreation at our beautiful state parks and recreation areas and further restore additional services to safely serve our patrons,” Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said.

Additional restored services and amenities include:

• RV and tent camping returned to Danish Alps State Recreation Area in Dakota County on June 26. All campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and modern restrooms and showers are open.

• Guests again are able to enjoy restaurants at Platte River and Fort Robinson state parks as well as food service at the Fort Robinson Sutler’s Store and the marina at Lewis and Clark state recreation area. To ensure the safety of the public and employees, food service staff have implemented health department and Nebraska Restaurant Association recommendations. Self-serve options (salad bars, buffets, soda fountains) will not be available and menu selections may be reduced. To-go menu options will be available at some locations. For hours of operation, guests are advised to contact the park directly. Caddy’s Parkside Bar and Grille at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park opened earlier in June.

• The year-to-date reservation process will return July 1 for cabins, lodge rooms meeting rooms, group lodges, cabooses, pavilions, and picnic shelters. This does not affect RV and tent camping, which – until further notice – will continue to allow reservations no more than 30 days in advance.

• Special Occasion Permit applications for July will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Applicants may be required to include a safety protocol for maintaining social distancing, group sizing and proper hygiene.

• The outdoor shooting range at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area will reopen July 1.

• Some limited educational and recreational programming at select state park areas will begin July 1.

For more information regarding state parks and the impacts of COVID-19, or to purchase a park entry permit, go to OutdoorNebraska.org. Find park contact information at OutdoorNebraska.gov/stateparks .