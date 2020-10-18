class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491928 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Son accused of stabbing mother to death at Nebraska pharmacy

Son accused of stabbing mother to death at Nebraska pharmacy

BY Associated Press | October 18, 2020
Son accused of stabbing mother to death at Nebraska pharmacy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a man accused of stabbing his mother to death Friday outside a Nebraska pharmacy has been arrested.

The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that officers responding to a report of a cutting found 60-year-old Carmen Terhaar in the area of the Kubat Pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska. She was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

Her 26-year-old son, Alan Terhaar Jr., was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

