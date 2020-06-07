South-central Nebraska man killed when truck rolls over him

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-465859 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 7, 2020
SUTTON, Neb. (AP) – Officials say a 65-year-old Sutton man died when a parked pickup truck rolled backward and hit him. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the accident happened late Thursday morning in Sutton, killing Duane McCauley.

Sutton Police Chief Tracey Landenberge says an investigation showed McCauley was standing between the rear of the truck and a stock trailer when he asked a friend to turn the key of the pickup to see whether it lights were working.

Investigators say the truck was in gear and rolled backward, hitting McCauley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

