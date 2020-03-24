class="post-template-default single single-post postid-449856 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Southeast schools closed through May 1st

BY KRVN News | March 24, 2020
Ten schools in the southeast Nebraska Educational Service Unit No. 5 will remain closed through Friday, May1st. The announcement also suggests the possibility of being closed through the end of the school year. It’s described as a precautionary public health measure as local health and school officials monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The news comes as Beatrice declares a Coronavirus emergency and local officials say there is a “presumed positive” COVID-19 case in Gage County.

Schools in ESU No 5 are in Gage, Jefferson and Thayer counties. They include Beatrice, Bruning-Davenport, Deshler, Diller-Odell, Fairbury, Freeman, Meridian, Southern, Thayer Central and Tri County.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
