Southeast schools closed through May 1st

Ten schools in the southeast Nebraska Educational Service Unit No. 5 will remain closed through Friday, May1st. The announcement also suggests the possibility of being closed through the end of the school year. It’s described as a precautionary public health measure as local health and school officials monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
The news comes as Beatrice declares a Coronavirus emergency and local officials say there is a “presumed positive” COVID-19 case in Gage County.
Schools in ESU No 5 are in Gage, Jefferson and Thayer counties. They include Beatrice, Bruning-Davenport, Deshler, Diller-Odell, Fairbury, Freeman, Meridian, Southern, Thayer Central and Tri County.