Southeast Sherman County flood advisory remains in effect

THE FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM

CST MONDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTY…

At 309 PM CST, emergency management reported an ice jam continues to

cause minor flooding in low lying areas along the Middle Loup

River, near the Highway 10 bridge south of Loup City.

Minor flooding will remain possible until warmer temperatures allow

the jam to break up. Those with livestock or property along the

Middle Loup River should be alert for the possibility of rapidly

changing river levels and flooding due to the ice jam.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.