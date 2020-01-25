Southeast Sherman County flood advisory remains in effect

THE FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM
CST MONDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTY…
At 309 PM CST, emergency management reported an ice jam continues to
cause minor flooding in low lying areas along the Middle Loup
River, near the Highway 10 bridge south of Loup City.
Minor flooding will remain possible until warmer temperatures allow
the jam to break up. Those with livestock or property along the
Middle Loup River should be alert for the possibility of rapidly
changing river levels and flooding due to the ice jam.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding
of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.