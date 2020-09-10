Southwest Nebraska COVID-19 Update for September 9th

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) has had 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported since August 31st. Cases are updated several times per week on Tableau located at www.swhealth.ne.gov on the COVID-19 page and under General Info and Maps. This cumulative information is reported out by age, sex, county and exposure. A daily county and cumulative case count is also available.

SWNPHD has also received confirmation of four additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the health district. Deaths are confirmed to be related to COVID-19 by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Death data is not reported by SWNPHD by county and no death is reported until confirmed by the State.

The COVID-19 Community Risk Dial for the week of September 8th is yellow, meaning residents of southwest Nebraska have a moderate risk of contracting COVID-19. Everyone, regardless of age or health status, is encouraged to take precautions to reduce the spread of this virus in their communities, to protect themselves and those who are more at risk for severe illness or complications. The current dial is also located on Tableau.

You can also follow SWNPHD on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. SWNPHD serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins, and Red Willow counties. SWNPHD is located at 404 West 10th St (1 block north of Arby’s) in McCook.