Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department Prepares to Move to Next DHM Phase

Phase 3 extended for many Nebraska counties

LINCOLN –The Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department jurisdiction will be the third local health department to move to Phase 4 of the Directed Health Measures (DHMs). The health department covers nine counties: Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow. The new DHM will start August 1, 2020.

“Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department continues to work closely with the public and partners to monitor the spread of the virus in the health district. Even with a recent upward trend of COVID-19 cases due to a cluster we’re actively managing, the health district is still reporting the lowest numbers in Nebraska. The transition from Phase 3 to Phase 4 of the DHMs does not change an individual’s personal responsibility for reducing virus transmission. Practicing safety measures such as maintaining good social distancing, wearing a face covering when appropriate, washing hands frequently and staying home when you are sick is everyone’s responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect your friends, family, and neighbors.

“We understand the need for our communities to get back to normal, but please think of those people you meet every day who need your continued protection and vigilance. As we move into this new phase, your actions are more critical now than ever before. We all want to feel a sense of normalcy, but we must do it safely. Please continue to do these very simple acts of kindness, so you can be secure in knowing that you are not the cause of someone’s sickness or death,” said Myra Stoney, Health Director.

The North Central District Health Department jurisdiction will also move to Phase 4 starting August 1, which includes Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce and Rock counties.

The Loup Basin Health Department jurisdiction moved to Phase 4 on July 24, 2020. Loup Basin Public Health Department covers Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley, and Wheeler counties.

The rest of Nebraska’s counties are currently in Phase 3 of the DHMs. Phase 3 will be extended for those counties until August 31, however, state and local health departments will continue to evaluate progress.

Information on Phase 3 and Phase 4 guidelines is available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ COVID-19-Directed-Health- Measures.aspx along with a document that outlines all phases.