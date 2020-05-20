Sower Award nominations due June 12

Humanities Nebraska (HN) is seeking nominations for the annual Sower Award in the Humanities, which recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska.

The Sower Award is scheduled to be presented at the benefit dinner that immediately precedes the 25th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities, which is planned for Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Lincoln. The lecture will feature presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin, who will speak on “Leadership in Turbulant Times,” the same theme as her most recent best-selling book. The lecture is presented by Humanities Nebraska with co-sponsors E.N. Thompson Forum on World

Issues and Duncan Family Trust.

Anyone may nominate an individual who has made a significant contribution to public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska via a commitment of time, expertise, resources, or any combination of the above.

The 2019 recipient was Joe Starita.

The selection committee will consider nominees’ contributions to history, literature, culture and other areas of the humanities and how this has inspired and enriched personal and public life in Nebraska. Previous awards have recognized many different kinds of contributions, including the work of humanities faculty who have taken the humanities to the public beyond their classroom, volunteers who have enhanced the cultural life of their state, journalists and filmmakers who have brought the humanities to bear on important public issues, and philanthropists who have contributed to the cultural vitality of Nebraska.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the HN web site: HumanitiesNebraska.org and must be post-marked or emailed by June 12. For more information, please contact Humanities Nebraska at info@humanitiesnebraska.org.

Humanities Nebraska is a non-profit organization that helps Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human.