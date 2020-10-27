class="post-template-default single single-post postid-493725 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Special agent in charge named for FBI’s Omaha field office OMAHA | KRVN Radio

Special agent in charge named for FBI’s Omaha field office OMAHA

BY AP | October 27, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Special agent in charge named for FBI’s Omaha field office OMAHA
Courtesy/Eugene Kowel

Neb. (AP) – A new special agent in charge has been name to the Omaha field office of the FBI. The agency says Eugene Kowel started his new post in Omaha on Monday. The office covers Nebraska and Iowa. Kowel started his career with the FBI in 2005 and has worked in the New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles field offices, as well as FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. A graduate of the University of Virginia, he earned his law degree from the New York University School of Law and served as an assistant district attorney in New York City before joining the FBI. Kowel replaces Kristi Koons Johnson, who served in the role for nearly 14 months before she was named assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles field office.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: