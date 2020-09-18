Special use permit passed for New Life Place in York

YORK – People packed into the city council chambers on Thursday to hear the fate of the special use permit for New Life Place, a transitional home for women, using an old Epworth Village building. For more than two hours, people for and against passing the permit came forward, giving testimony for their side of the isle.

Many of those for the business, had mentioned about their own experiences with the community, when trying to reintegrate back into society during parole. Others for the measure wanted to give those that would be coming to New Life Place a second chance, finding such a thing important.

For those against the measure, talk of lost property values, violence and stolen possessions, and other criminal activities cropped up in their arguments. Many of those on that side of the isle also had said, that the building New Life Place planned to use, was not the best place for such a business. Those against it wanting the owner to find somewhere else to be.

With the public hearing closed, and after adding a few compromises to the permit on request from members of the city council, the permit was passed with a 7-1 vote.