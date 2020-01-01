class="post-template-default single single-post postid-430144 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Stabbing Incident Leads To Death In Utica Early New Years Morning

BY Seward County Sheriffs Department | January 1, 2020
Photo Courtesy-Seward County Sheriffs Department

UTICA- On Wednesday, January 1st at approximately 1:00 am, the Seward County Communications Center received a 911 call that a stabbing had occurred in Utica, NE. Deputies arrived on scene and immediately apprehended, Donald K. Polcyn Jr., 27, of Utica, NE.

Before deputies arrived, Utica Fire and Rescue transported the victim to Seward Memorial Hospital where the victim was later pronounced deceased as a result of the stabbing. Polcyn Jr. was arrested and booked into the Seward County Detention Center on Murder in the Second Degree and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Investigation is being handled by Seward County Sheriff’s Office and is still ongoing.

